The trial of a Livonia man ended with a hung jury after the panel couldn't decide how to define a killing outside an Erwinville bar last year, a defense lawyer told a Baton Rouge television station.
The attorney for Ronald Campbell Trey Allen, 21, said jurors couldn't reach a unanimous decision Thursday despite nine hours of deliberations.
“The state had video of the actual fight and quite frankly of the actual shooting. So it wasn’t an issue of whether my client did it or not," defense lawyer Tommy Damico told television station WAFB. "It was an issue of whether or not there was provocation to reduce the charge of second degree murder to manslaughter. And that’s what we were arguing. The jury couldn’t determine whether it was second degree or manslaughter, couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.”
Campbell was 17 at the time Trey Allen, 21, of Livonia, died outside the Raxx Bar and Grill last Sept. 18. Investigators say Allen was trying to stop a fight at the time he was killed. A hearing officer later revoked the bar's liquor permit.
During deliberations, jurors asked the judge twice for the definitions of second degree murder and manslaughter, WAFB reported.
Judge Tonya Lurry declared a mistrial when jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked. A new trial was set for Nov. 14.
District Attorney Tony Clayton said the split was 11-1; until voters in 2018 required unanimous verdicts in criminal cases, it would have been enough for a conviction.
“You know I tip my hat off to those 11 jurors. But you know Louisiana gave us that unanimous jury stuff to deal with and this is what we have to deal with. So we’re faced with it and I’m going to deal with it,” Clayton said.