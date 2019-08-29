FBIRaid bf 0096.jpg
Buy Now

Advocate staff photo by BILL FEIG -- The former billing supervisor of Louisiana Spine & Sports Medicine, shown here at 4545 Bluebonnet Blvd., has been ordered in federal court to pay more than $200,000 in restitution in a fraud case.

 BILL FEIG

A former physician's assistant at a Baton Rouge pain management clinic who admitted taking part in a scheme to illegally distribute 40,000-plus oxycodone pills was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison.

Christopher William Armstrong, who worked at Louisiana Spine & Sports LLC on Bluebonnet Boulevard from 2004 to 2014, tearfully apologized to U.S. District Judge John deGravelles, the community, his family and friends for his "poor decisions."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Woodard argued to deGravelles that Armstrong "helped fuel" the opioid crisis in this country. The judge agreed.

"You have to be living on Mars to not know about the opioid crisis," deGravelles told Armstrong. "You contributed to that."

Armstrong, of Prairieville, pleaded guilty last November to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.

One of the pain management clinic's former co-owners, Dr. John Eastham Clark, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced in May to 37 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $255,000 in restitution in an unrelated fraudulent billing scheme.

That same month, the clinic's former billing supervisor, Charlene Anita Severio, of Walker, was put on probation for two years and ordered to pay more than $254,000 in restitution for her role in the billing scheme.

Spine & Sports' other former co-owner, Dr. Gray Wesley Barrow, of Baton Rouge, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 4 for receiving $336,000 in kickbacks in return for sending patient urine specimens to a drug testing laboratory. Barrow is a former LSU track and field standout.

   

Email Joe Gyan Jr. at jgyan@theadvocate.com.

View comments