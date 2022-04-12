Jerome Mellion killed his former girlfriend on Jan. 10, 2013, stabbing her 33 times outside her Plank Road apartment, and wounded a military veteran who tried to stop the brutal attack.
Mellion was convicted in 2016 of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder and given consecutive sentences of life in prison and 30 years. Then state District Judge Mike Erwin found him guilty.
A Louisiana appellate court on Friday rejected Mellion's argument that he is guilty only of manslaughter in Wanda Ortiz's death because her slaying was a crime of passion.
Mellion, now 60, of Baton Rouge, claimed Ortiz, 48, had taken $80 from him.
In affirming his convictions and sentences, a three-judge panel of the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal said a reduction of second-degree murder to manslaughter requires that the killing be committed in sudden passion or heat of blood immediately caused by provocation sufficient to deprive an average person of his self-control and cool reflection.
"While the defendant was upset that Ms. Ortiz had taken $80.00 from him, days had passed between the taking and the killing," Circuit Judge Chris Hester wrote for the panel. "There was nothing in the scenario … to suggest that Ms. Ortiz did anything to provoke the defendant when he approached her with a knife."
Mellion told Ortiz not to make a noise or he would stab her, and neighbors heard Ortiz yell, "Call, call, call."
"Whether the defendant stabbed her before or after she yelled this is not clear," Hester stated. "Regardless, it is clear the defendant followed through on his threat of stabbing her."
Mellion stabbing Ortiz to death because she screamed for her life "is not the type of provocation contemplated by" the manslaughter statute, he added.
"That is, nothing in the moments leading up to the stabbing established that the defendant had been provoked by Ms. Ortiz such that a reasonable person in the defendant's position would have lost his self-control," Hester wrote. He was joined by Chief Judge Vanessa Whipple and Judge Allison Penzato.
The attack was so vicious that the knife blade broke off the handle. Both were found at the scene.
Manslaughter carries up to 40 years in prison.
An East Baton Rouge Parish Prison inmate testified at Mellion's trial that Mellion told him when one of Ortiz's neighbors, military veteran Michael Harris, came outside to help her, Mellion wanted to kill Harris by stabbing him in the heart so no witnesses would be left behind, according to the appeals court's 11-page ruling.
Harris, who was stabbed by the front collarbone, testified at Mellion's trial and identified him as Ortiz’s and his attacker.
A week before Ortiz was killed, Mellion had been accused of threatening to kill her boyfriend but eluded police in a foot chase through a cemetery, police reports say. Her boyfriend reported to police that Mellion showed up at his apartment with a shotgun and demanded he come outside.
Mellion was a career criminal and registered sex offender at the time of Ortiz's death. His record included no less than 16 arrests since the late 1970s. He was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for climbing through a Baton Rouge woman’s bedroom window in 1989 and raping her at gunpoint in her bed.