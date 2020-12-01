Newly-elected 19th Judicial District Court Judges Christopher Dassau and Will Jorden won't take the bench until early January, but they haven't been sitting around basking in the glow of their Nov. 3 wins.

Dassau, who has served as Baker's city prosecutor since 2012, has been spending time at the 19th JDC observing court proceedings and speaking with his soon-to-be colleagues, posing questions and soliciting their advice and tips.

"I've been open to that. You never stop learning," said Dassau, who at the age of 36 will be the youngest of the 19th JDC's 15 judges. "I'll continue to learn."

Jorden, a prosecutor since 2011 who will be the Baton Rouge state court's second-youngest judge at 39, has been watching how several of the 19th JDC's most recently-elected judges — Fred Crifasi (2018), Kelly Balfour and Tarvald Smith (2019) and Tiffany Foxworth (2020) — conduct their courtrooms.

"I wanted to see how they're doing it, their transition," said Jorden, who spent four years with the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office and the last six years with the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office.

"The best teacher is experience," he noted, adding that he also intends to make a trip to New Orleans in the coming days to also observe some of the proceedings in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

Dassau, a Democrat, defeated incumbent 19th JDC Judge Richard Anderson, a Republican who has held the Division G seat since 1997. Anderson's term ends Dec. 31.

Jorden, also a Democrat, beat fellow Democrat and lawyer Dele Adebamiji to fill the Division D seat that retiring Judge Janice Clark has held since 1992. Her term expires at the end of the year.

Both Dassau and Jorden also are busy reading the assigned voluminous material that is sent to all newly elected judges by the Louisiana Judicial College. And there's the three-day new judges' school put on by the Judicial College in early December. This year, it will be virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Topics include, among other things, the judicial canons and ethical obligations of judges.

Dassau, who has had a private law practice for eight years that he must now shut down because judges cannot practice law, said the 19th JDC proceedings he has observed since his election include jury selection, trial testimony, arraignments, status conferences and other hearings.

"I'm ready for this job. I'm ready to get started," he said confidently. "That (the 19th JDC) is definitely where I want to be. I'm prepared for that. I'm definitely ready to go."

Jorden said the decade he spent as a prosecutor has prepared him for this next chapter in his life.

"I'm confident, but I'm not cocky or arrogant. I haven't done anything by myself," he said.

Jorden said he feels he is up to date on recent changes in criminal law in the state due to his work at the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office, but now is the time to make sure of that.

Jorden acknowledged that flipping the switch from prosecutor to judge "is a different feeling."

"I'm looking forward to the new experiences," he said. "There are so many things I'm looking forward to."

As a prosecutor in Baker City Court, Dassau said he always strove to evaluate cases from a neutral perspective — a practice that will serve him well as an impartial referee in state court.

"It will be fine to be able to look at each situation from both sides," said Dassau, who was once a staff attorney for 19th JDC Judge Wilson Fields.

Jorden similarly explained that his philosophy as a prosecutor and advocate for the state was not about winning but to see that justice was served.

"I've always been a justice-seeker," the Southern University Law Center adjunct law professor said.