A veteran state judge railed against what she called a “culture of young black males" carrying guns as she sentenced a 21-year-old man to 12 years in prison for accidentally shooting and killing a woman while he was in the back seat of a car she was driving in Baton Rouge.
District Judge Bonnie Jackson sentenced James Seymore, of Ponchatoula, on Thursday to consecutive terms of five years for negligent homicide and seven years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Jackson called the death of 19-year-old Briana Hornsby a “ridiculously foolish accident” and said she is tired of dealing with gun tragedies.
“Nothing good comes of this love affair with firearms,” said the judge, who is also black.
Seymore was playing with a handgun when he accidentally shot Hornsby, of Hammond, as she was driving on Florida Boulevard near Friar Tuck Drive on Aug. 22, 2017.
Seymore fled before officers arrived, police said.
Hornsby’s grief-stricken mother, Camille Hornsby, told Jackson that Seymore didn’t respect her daughter and had threatened her in the past. She called her daughter’s death a cold-blooded killing, not an accident.
“I haven’t slept in a year because I’m looking for her to come home,” Hornsby said. “I just want my baby back, but I can’t have her. He took her.”
Jackson said there is no proof Briana Hornsby’s death was anything but a “very tragic accident.” The judge said police talked to others in the car who stated music was playing and Seymore was bouncing around and playing around when the gun went off.
Jackson encouraged Camille Hornsby to not cling to her anger.
“I’m not angry," she replied to the judge. "I’m just broken-hearted.”
Seymore apologized to the Hornsby family and told Jackson he would accept “any consequences you give me.”
Seymore pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and the firearm charge two months ago.