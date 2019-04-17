A Baton Rouge man with ties to a Mexican drug cartel has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for trafficking heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana in the local area, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin reported Wednesday.

The case involved the largest seizure of methamphetamine, roughly 20 pounds, in the history of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Oscar Arturo Machado-Galeana, 36, was convicted last fall of drug trafficking, money laundering and a firearm violation. U.S. District Judge John deGravelles sentenced him Tuesday.

Trial evidence showed Machado-Galeana was tied to the Sinaloan cartel in Mexico, Fremin said.

Testimony indicated Machado-Galeana obtained heroin and meth from a source in Lafayette and marijuana from a source in California, and distributed the drugs to dealers in the Baton Rouge and LaPlace areas.

Machado-Galeana's co-defendant, Roy Martin Herrera-Romero, 42, of Baton Rouge, was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and sentenced last month to five years in prison.