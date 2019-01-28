A former LSU student charged with negligent homicide in the 2017 alcohol-related hazing death of fraternity pledge Max Gruver must give prosecutors the passcode to his seized cellphone, a state judge ruled Monday.
The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office confiscated Matthew Alexander Naquin's phone through a court order in November 2017 but has been unable to access its contents because the phone is password-protected.
Prosecutors had filed a motion asking District Judge Beau Higginbotham to order Naquin, 20, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, to turn over the code.
Naquin's attorney, John McLindon, argued such an order would violate Naquin's constitutional right against self-incrimination.
Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia, died following a hazing ritual that senior Phi Delta Theta members called "Bible study," in which pledges were required to chug hard liquor when they gave wrong answers to questions about the fraternity, authorities have said.
McLindon and District Attorney Hillar Moore III said the issues raised by Naquin have never been directly addressed by the Louisiana Supreme Court or the U.S. Supreme Court.
Naquin is scheduled to stand trial July 8. Negligent homicide is punishable by up to five years in prison.
His former roommate, Ryan Matthew Isto, 19, of Butte, Montana, and Sean-Paul Gott, 22, a former LSU student from Lafayette, pleaded no contest in September to misdemeanor hazing in the Gruver case and agreed to testify at Naquin's trial.
Another former LSU student charged with hazing, Patrick Andrew Forde, 21, of Westwood, Massachusetts, has pledged to cooperate and testify truthfully at the trial. Prosecutors said they will decide later about whether to prosecute Forde.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office attributed Gruver's death to alcohol poisoning and aspiration, meaning he suffocated on his own vomit. An autopsy revealed his blood alcohol level was 0.495 percent, more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana.
Phi Delta Theta is banned from LSU's campus until at least 2033.