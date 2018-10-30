A Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at his family and a police officer in February, seriously wounding the officer, was found competent to stand trial by a state judge Tuesday.

Eugene Thomas Jr., 34, then pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

District Judge Mike Erwin had sent Thomas, who has a long history of mental illness, back to a state psychiatric hospital in August after two doctors who examined him determined he wasn’t competent to go forward in his criminal case.

Thomas was returned to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison earlier this month after doctors at the state mental hospital found his competency had been restored.

Thomas' attorney, Bruce Unangst, said the restoration of his competency was accomplished through medication.

Thomas appeared in Erwin's courtroom Tuesday, and the judge ruled he is now competent to stand trial on the charges against him. A trial date wasn’t set, but Erwin will hear any motions filed in the case Jan. 30.

Thomas fatally shot a man in 2002 because, he said, the victim was wearing his shorts. He was charged with murder but found not guilty by reason of insanity and ordered to be treated at the state hospital in Jackson. He spent about five years there.

Then-state District Judge Tony Marabella terminated Thomas' probation in October 2017, and he was released completely from state supervision for the first time since his 2002 arrest.

In February, Thomas allegedly used a stolen handgun to shoot at three family members and a family friend on Thomas H. Delpit Drive. He then drove off and later fired shots at officer Baton Rouge police Officer Shane Totty on Lettsworth Street.

Totty was hit in the face by a bullet, shrapnel and glass. The shooting left three bullet holes in the windshield of his police car.

Relatives of Thomas have said he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and depression many years ago.

Unangst said Tuesday that Thomas was not sane at the time of the February incident because he wasn’t taking his medication. Unangst also said Thomas’ family is very appreciative of how police handled the difficult situation.