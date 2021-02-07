BR.govpresser.031920 HS 322.JPG
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks at a press conference regarding updates to coronavirus in the state, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry filed a lawsuit Feb. 5 against a reporter for The Advocate and The Times-Picayune over a public records she filed, asking a judge to issue a declaratory judgment denying the rest and to seal the proceedings from the public.

The reporter, Andrea Gallo, had requested copies of sexual harassment complaints about Pat Magee, the head of the office’s criminal division, and records of how the complaints were handled. Magee returned to work last month after an investigation found that he engaged in inappropriate behavior, including using sexual slang and making unprofessional comments over the appearance of employees.

“In my 40 years as an editor, I’ve never seen a journalist get sued for requesting a public record,” said Peter Kovacs, the newspaper’s editor. “We’re not intimidated. In fact, we’re more determined.”

