A man accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother, injuring his mother with a knife and shooting three others during an Aug. 1 rampage across south Baton Rouge was indicted Wednesday on murder and a host of other charges.

Aaron Morgan, 29, of Baton Rouge, is being evaluated by a psychiatrist and a psychologist to determine whether he's competent to assist in his defense. A sanity hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Morgan was charged Wednesday in a 16-count indictment with one count of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, three counts of attempted armed robbery, and single counts of armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

Morgan's attorney, Margaret Lagattuta, has said in court documents that he "may have been suffering from mental illness" at the time of the alleged commission of the crimes.

Morgan was taken into custody Aug. 1 after his grandmother, Dianne Gafford, 78, was found with multiple stab wounds, severe facial bruising and a plastic strap around her neck, an arrest warrant says.

After attacking his grandmother, Morgan encountered his mother, who had driven to the house after her own mom called earlier to say Morgan was acting strange, the warrant says. Morgan then stabbed his mother and left in her car.

The stabbing happened in a home near Perkins Road in the Wimbledon Estates neighborhood.

Morgan proceeded to the Highland Road Marketplace strip mall parking lot, where he shot three people while trying to steal their cars, then found an SUV that someone left unlocked and running, the warrant states.

The shootings happened near Alexander's Marketplace by another stretch of businesses.

Morgan fled again, according to the warrant, and deputies later spotted him on Siegen Lane. A pursuit ensued, continuing onto Interstate 10 and ending near the CVS at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Jefferson Highway.

Morgan ditched the stolen vehicle in that area and shot at a "concerned citizen" who pulled in behind him and contacted law enforcement.

Morgan then fled on foot and pointed a gun at deputies, who shot him twice.

The concerned citizen received only minor injuries from shattered glass when a bullet struck the front passenger window.

Morgan's case is assigned to state District Judge Christopher Dassau.