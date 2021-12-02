A grand jury Thursday chose not to indict an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a man at a North Ardenwood apartment complex in 2018.

In the case of Ronald Landry, an East Baton Rouge grand jury considered charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter and negligent homicide but returned what are called "no true bills" on each charge.

Landry, 57, was serving a temporary restraining order at the Renaissance Gateway complex on March 14, 2018, when he was approached by a bloodied Shermichael Ezeff, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III said previously.

Louisiana State Police, which handles investigations of the Sheriff's Office's officer-involved shootings and took over the probe, has said witness statements and evidence supported that there was an altercation before the deputy fired at least one shot

Ezeff's younger sister and roommate, Ericka Ezeff, has disputed Gautreaux's statement about a struggle between her brother and the deputy, saying she didn't see it happen.

Carol D. Powell Lexing, a Monroe-based civil rights attorney who represents the Ezeff family, said Thursday in a written statement that the family "will not rest until accountability and Justice is upheld in this matter."

"We are highly disappointed and quite saddened that the grand jury declined to indict the officer," she said. "But for his actions Mr. Ezeff would be here today."

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said the grand jury was presented all evidence developed during the investigation.

"These cases are always difficult, emotional and time consuming," he said. "I believe that any review of the evidence and testimony would yield the same results and conclusions."

State Police said Ezeff, 31, had been hospitalized two days before the shooting after having an apparent psychotic break, but was released a day later despite continuing to display the same symptoms.

Multiple witnesses, including family members, told investigators that Ezeff "appeared to be in an altered state of mind," State Police said previously.

Ezeff had two young daughters. Landry had been with the Sheriff's Office for about 23 years at the time of the shooting.

The last time an East Baton Rouge grand jury indicted an officer with a crime after killing or injuring a civilian with gunfire was in October 2020 when then-State Trooper Kasha Domingue was charged for shooting and partially paralyzing an unarmed young man fleeing a 2018 traffic stop on Perkins Road.

Domingue, of Baton Rouge, who was fired in March, was indicted on counts of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon. She pleaded not guilty.

The case involving Landry was presented to the grand jury by prosecutor Tracey Barbera.

Baton Rouge police and LSP said Ezeff was linked through DNA evidence to three attempted home burglaries that happened the day he was shot.

Police said residents at three Harry Drive homes reported attempted burglaries that day. At least one house had a smashed window and blood was found at all of the scenes, police said.

Nothing was taken from the houses, police say, and residents were at home during two of the three attempted burglaries.

Ericka Ezeff has said her brother arrived at the apartments looking like he had been in a fight, with a torn shirt and spattered with blood. After an aunt flagged down the deputy, the officer and her brother encountered each other in a grassy area between one of the apartment buildings and a fence, Ericka Ezeff said.

Ericka Ezeff said she saw the deputy ask her brother his name and if he had a weapon, to which he replied "no." The deputy then told her brother to put his hands on a nearby fence, which he initially did, but then he moved, she said. The next thing she knew, she said, the deputy pulled out a stun gun.

“The man pulled out his Taser first but then dropped the Taser and shot him,” she said back in March 2018. “… All he would have had to do was taze him but he shot him instead.”

Ezeff’s family said he moved in with his sister at the apartment complex in late 2017 after he left prison. He was released on so-called good time parole in October 2017 from a seven-year sentence on felon in possession of a firearm, state officials have said.

Ezeff had been meeting with supervisors and complying with parole requirements, according to correctional officials, and Ezeff’s family said he had enrolled in a GED and welding certification program at Baton Rouge Community College.