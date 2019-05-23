A 61-year-old Baton Rouge woman who stole from the business where she worked has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $98,000 in restitution.

Joy Elaine Jones issued checks to herself or to cash in order to steal the money and tried to hide it by documenting them as payroll checks, an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office report indicates.

Jones had accounting responsibilities at the business including payroll, balancing bank statements and reconciling invoices.

She pleaded guilty to felony theft in February and was sentenced late last week by state District Judge Beau Higginbotham.