A 56-year-old Baton Rouge man was indicted Wednesday in a nearly 4-decade-old abduction and rape case.

Donald Ray Dunn Sr., of 370 Springfield Road, is now charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape.

Dunn was arrested in September following the victim's request that DNA evidence from the Aug. 11, 1981, crime be re-examined with updated technology.

The victim was kidnapped from the original location of Woman's Hospital on Airline Highway, where she had gone to visit a friend, according to an arrest report.

The woman said her attacker approached her in the parking lot, pointed a gun at her and demanded she get into his vehicle, or he would shoot her. While the woman tried to reason with him, he pulled her into the vehicle and a struggle began. As the victim tried to break free, the gun went off, injuring the man in his arm, the report states.

Though he was injured, the man was able to drive the victim to another location on Airline while she begged for her life. He parked the car and threatened to choke the woman if she did not comply with his demands, the report says. The man raped her and then drove her back to the hospital, where he released her.

DNA samples from the incident had been sent to the Louisiana State Police crime lab in the 1980s, but limitations in technology at that time prevented any usable leads from developing, the arrest report says. After running the tests again, investigators were able to match a sample found on the victim's clothing with Dunn, officials said at the time of his arrest.

Dunn faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty as charged. His case is assigned to state District Judge Fred Crifasi.