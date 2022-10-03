Six years after going to state prison for bilking Louisiana out of more than $1 million through Medicaid fraud, a Baker woman was sentenced to federal prison for lying on an application for COVID-19 pandemic relief.
Federal prosecutors said Chanda Hall, 44, falsified key details about a nonprofit she was running when she applied to the U.S. Small Business Administration for an emergency disaster loan during the height of the pandemic in June 2020. She, in turn, received thousands of dollars in federal aid although her nonprofit did not qualify for the SBA grant.
Hall was sentenced to 26 months in a federal prison after being convicted of wire fraud and making false statements, Middle District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr. announced in a news release Monday. A judge ordered her to serve two years of probation after she's released and she must pay a $5,000 fine, according to the release. She must also repay the SBA $25,000 in restitution and was ordered to pay a $25,000 judgement to the U.S. government, prosecutors said.
One of the most glaring lies Hall told in her SBA application was claiming she hadn't been convicted of a felony in the past five years. In fact, Hall was sentence five years in prison in August 2016 after pleading guilty to racketeering charges. She was one of nine people indicted for a $1.1-million Medicaid fraud scheme tied to a Zachary home healthcare company she once ran.
Gathe said Hall initially applied for the SBA loan for a company she formed in 2010. The company's state registration was revoked and it had no bank account, so the application was denied June 16.
One day later, Hall applied again for a nonprofit corporation called the First Home Foundation. In the application, she claimed it was established in 2017, grossed $60,000 in 2019 and had five employees at the beginning of the pandemic. She also indicated she hadn't pleaded guilty or been convicted of a felony in recent years. Gathe said those all proved to be lies.
According to the release, Hall even lied on the stand during her trial in June, which ended with her being convicted of the felony charges she faced.