A Baton Rouge man who unintentionally fatally shot a young woman in 2015 as she rode in a car in front of a crowded house party in the Glen Oaks area was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison.
Elton Dontails Gaines III, 27, who told detectives he had volunteered to provide security for the party on East Upland Avenue, was convicted in May of manslaughter in the death of LSU senior DonLisha "Donnie" Patterson, 21.
Gaines, who did not testify at his trial, called the killing a mistake. He had told sheriff's detectives he was shooting at a black car from which he said bullets had been fired. The car in which Patterson was a back seat passenger was silver. She was shot in the head June 21, 2015.
Gaines was tried for second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison, but found guilty on the lesser charge. The maximum prison term for manslaughter is 40 years.
Accused killer told detectives young woman fatally shot on Father's Day 2015 by 'mistake,' jury hears
Immediately after the trial, Patterson’s mother said she wanted Gaines to receive the stiffest penalty allowed. But Monday, Shironne Patterson stood before state District Judge Beau Higginbotham and said she had a change of heart.
“Him doing four days or 400 days is not going to bring my daughter back,” she said. “I know my daughter wasn’t the intended victim, the intended target.”
Shironne Patterson also spoke about what she has experienced since her daughter was taken from her.
“It hurts. It hurts like hell every day of my life,” she said.
Before Patterson spoke, Gaines apologized for what her family is going through.
Higginbotham also noted that Gaines did not intend to kill Patterson, but he said the man’s intentions were not well thought out.
“Your actions were unnecessary. It’s not acceptable,” the judge said. “You have taken an innocent life by your actions.”
Gaines’ attorney, Michael Fiser, said Higginbotham “split it down the middle” as far as the sentence that could have fallen anywhere from zero to 40 years behind bars. Fiser stressed there was no evidence that Gaines intended to kill Patterson.
East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s Lt. Scott Henning testified at Gaines’ trial that seven .40-caliber shell casings found outside the East Upland home, and a bullet removed from the victim’s head, were fired from a gun turned in by Gaines when he surrendered to detectives.