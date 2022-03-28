The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday criticized a finding by the Louisiana Supreme Court that protest organizers can be held liable for injuries caused by someone else, even if they didn't specifically direct the person toward violence.
Justices said Friday that, under state law, people injured during a protest can sue the organizers for damages. The Supreme Court also said the right to sue extends to first responders hurt in the performance of their duties.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had asked the state Supreme Court to weigh in as it considers whether to let a Baton Rouge police officer sue Black Lives Matter organizer DeRay Mckesson over injuries the policeman suffered during a protest over Alton Sterling's 2016 death at the hands of Baton Rouge police officers.
In a statement Monday, the ACLU said the First Amendment will protect Mckesson when all is said and done.
“Under the First Amendment, protesters — including protest organizers — cannot be held liable for the unlawful acts of others that they did not direct, order, or incite. The Louisiana Supreme Court may have held that there is no state law barrier to this lawsuit proceeding, but the First Amendment applies everywhere and bars this case," said ACLU staff attorney Vera Eidelman.
Mckesson led a group that blocked Airline Highway to protest the shooting of Sterling, who died after officers responded to a store on North Foster Drive amid complaints about a man with a gun.
During the protest someone threw an object that the officer said injured his jaw, knocked out teeth and left him with a brain injury.
Louisiana justices said Friday that Mckesson "ignored the foreseeable danger to officers, bystanders, and demonstrators.” In a dissent, Justice Piper D. Griffin said political protest had "a high moral value” and should be protected.