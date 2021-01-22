Baton Rouge prosecutors have charged one person with a felony and six others with misdemeanors in an attack last August on a Chili's hostess trying to enforce the restaurant's coronavirus-related dining rules.

The teenage hostess was punched in the face multiple times and also struck in the face with a "wet floor" sign during the Aug. 9 confrontation at the Constitution Avenue eatery.

Kelsy Wallace was attacked after telling a group of 11 people who tried to dine together that only six people could be seated together at one table, per restrictions set during the pandemic, police have said.

As Wallace tried to figure out what to do with the large group, the altercation turned physical.

Wallace received a laceration above her right eye from the sign attack, requiring five stitches to close the wound at a local hospital.

Baton Rouge police arrested three people shortly after the incident, including Tammy Dabney on a felony aggravated second-degree battery count and Erica Dabney on misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace and simple battery.

+4 3 arrested in attack of Chili's hostess who was enforcing coronavirus dining rules Three people have been arrested in connection with the assault of a teenage Chili's hostess who was trying to enforce the restaurant's seating…

This month, the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office charged Tammy Dabney, 48, of the 1300 block of Arcadia Drive, with aggravated battery. She will be arraigned Feb. 17 on the felony count.

The bill of information filed by prosecutors accuses her of committing a battery with a dangerous weapon.

Tammy Dabney punched Wallace in the face several times before grabbing a "wet floor" sign and hitting her in the face with it, booking documents state.

Aggravated battery is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Prosecutors charged Erica Dabney, 46, of the 2200 block of Aubin Lane, with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor that carries up to 90 days in jail and a fine of $100.

The others billed with disturbing the peace are Lakesha Antoine, 37, of the 5100 block of Greenwell Street; Sherrie Monique Bass, 27, of the 2800 block of Nicholas Lake Drive; Tai Danae Doucette, 27, of the 5000 block of Legend Drive; Larashon Nicole Morgan, 27, of the 2500 block of Houma Boulevard, Metairie; and Dajasha Sade Vernell, 25, of the 2300 block of Tennessee Street.

Those charged with disturbing the peace are accused of engaging in an encounter "in such a manner as would foreseeably disturb and alarm the public." Their arraignments also are set for Feb. 17.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III declined comment Friday.