A judge set $1.95 million bond Tuesday for the man accused of firing into a crowd of students and wounding 11 people at a fraternity party near Southern University’s campus Friday.
Jaicedric Williams, 22, made his first courtroom appearance in the shooting case Tuesday morning, and admitted he had a fight with several party-goers. But he denied shooting anyone.
Authorities estimated as many as 1,000 people were in the area when gunshots rang out.
“I ain’t shoot these people,” Williams said on at least three occasions during his court appearance inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse.
Williams told District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts he planned to hire a private attorney. He declined legal counsel when the judge asked if he wanted to be appointed a lawyer from the East Baton Rouge Parish Public Defender’s Office while his family works to retain a lawyer.
Foxworth-Roberts imposed several special conditions upon Williams if he’s able to post bond. She ordered the Baton Rouge man to appear before her for a special hearing before he’s released.
“That means you can’t bond out on the charges until a hearing is held on the allegations that you are accused of, for me to make a determination whether or not you are a threat to public safety,” Foxworth-Roberts explained to him.
“Your honor, I just had a baby yesterday,” he said, and asked the judge if he’d need her to sign off on his release.
“That’s why I asked you if you wanted me to appoint a lawyer to represent you to assist you,” Foxworth-Roberts told him.
“I don’t know what the law is. But I know I didn’t shoot these people,” Williams responded. “I admit to fighting them.”
Williams was arrested Sunday on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon. He was the third suspect police took into custody on charges tied the shooting, which happened early Friday morning at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house on Harding Boulevard.
Daryl Stansberry, 28, and 24-year-old Miles Moss were arrested hours after the ordeal took place. Both men were charged with 11 counts of accessory after the fact of attempted first-degree murder to go along with a single count apiece of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality.
Authorities originally reported nine people were injured, but later announced that two additional people who suffered minor injuries had come forward. At least nine of the wounded survivors were students, investigators said.
The shooting rocked Southern’s campus on the cusp of its homecoming weekend.
Stansberry appeared before Foxworth-Roberts for a preliminary evidentiary hearing Tuesday afternoon. His defense lawyer, civil rights attorney Ryan Thompson, argued there was no probable cause for the accessory charges because investigators found no evidence that Stansberry aided, instigated or was involved in the shooting. Thompson told the judge Stansberry did not conceal evidence or even ride home with Williams.
Baton Rouge Police Department detective Henry Briggs testified that Stansberry admitted that he and Moss entered the party with Williams and witnesses told investigators they left together. According to Briggs, the three defendants worked together at a north Baton Rouge auto body shop and talked about the shooting when they went to work Friday morning.
During the discussions, Williams confided in Stansberry and Moss that he shot up the party, Griggs said Stansberry told him during questioning.
Foxworth-Roberts found probable cause for the 11 accessory counts but dismissed Stansberry’s weapons charge.
Moss made his first appearance Saturday and his bail was set at $1.675 million, prosecutors said. Stansberry remained jailed on $940,442 bond, online parish jail records showed.