A former McKinley High School student hospitalized for five days in 2014 after he was ordered to perform 200 push-ups for being late to band practice was properly awarded $175,000 in general damages, an appeals court has ruled.

An East Baton Rouge Parish jury also rightfully awarded $5,000 to Tristen Rushing's mother, a three-judge panel of the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal said Tuesday.

But the panel reduced from $10,000 to $8,300 the amount of money the jury awarded to Tristen Rushing in September 2018 for past medical expenses.

Rushing and his mother, Melissa Rushing, sued the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, McKinley High and the school's former volunteer assistant band director, Jason Jones, in 2015.

It was Jones who ordered Tristen Rushing to do the push-ups as punishment for being tardy to marching band practice on Oct. 28, 2014, according to trial testimony.

Rushing was 16 when he hospitalized with muscle and kidney issues after the incident involving the push-ups. Medical testimony indicated Rushing's damaged muscles released an extremely high level of enzymes into his system, which threatened his kidneys and his life if left untreated.

First Circuit Judge Guy Holdridge wrote that the jury did not abuse its vast discretion in awarding $175,000 in general damages to Rushing.