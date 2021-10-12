The girlfriend of a man accused of fatally shooting her stepfather and a Baton Rouge police officer in April 2020 threatened last October to kill those prosecuting her boyfriend, new court documents reveal.

Donkeisha Allen allegedly made those statements to a medical provider at Our Lady of the Lake, and OLOL representatives in turn notified the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office under a state law that obligated the notification, the records indicate.

That notification resulted in the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office providing security details for about two weeks at the homes of District Attorney Hillar Moore III, Assistant District Attorneys Dana Cummings and Kathleen Barrios, and one of Moore's victim assistance coordinators, the documents state.

Security patrols also were conducted at Allen's home, the new court filing says.

Allen was not charged in connection with the alleged threat.

Ronnie Kato, who is Allen's boyfriend and the father of her children, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the April 26, 2020, shooting deaths of her stepfather, Curtis Richardson, and Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr.

A hearing is scheduled in the case Wednesday on the prosecution's request to try Kato, 37, separately in the killings because Allen and her mother, the wife of Richardson, are refusing to cooperate with the state.

In a memorandum filed Monday in support of that prior severance request, Cummings and Barrios revealed for the first time Allen's alleged threat against prosecutors. They said OLOL disclosed on Oct. 16, 2020, that Allen told a medical provider at the hospital that "she wanted to kill the DAs prosecuting" Kato.

"Since the threat was disclosed, continued heightened security measures have been required for employees of the District Attorney's Office to attend court for the prosecution of these murders," the prosecutors state.

They added that Allen has been hostile to Hutto's family inside the courtroom, cursing at them following Kato's arraignment last October.

In a separate court filing Friday, the prosecutors disclosed that two days after the killings of Richardson, 58, and Hutto, 45, Allen told Kato in a recorded jail call that she was standing by him even though authorities were wrongly portraying him as a "monster."

In Monday's filing, the prosecutors said Allen's mother told a victim assistance coordinator in June 2020 that she wanted what was best for her daughter and her grandchildren who love and need their father.

Authorities say Kato killed Richardson during a domestic dispute with Allen on North Pamela Drive. He’s believed to have fatally shot Hutto several hours later while police were searching for Kato at a home on Conrad Drive.

Richardson's wife, the mother of Kato's girlfriend, was also at the Pamela Drive scene.

A detective previously testified that Kato ambushed the officers with an assault-style rifle as they searched for him in the backyard of the Conrad Drive home. The same rifle was used to kill Hutto and Richardson, the detective said.

In September 2020, Allen expressed frustration and anger to a victim assistance coordinator that the District Attorney's Office is pursuing the death penalty against Kato, Cummings and Barrios noted in their latest court filing.

They also said that the interests of the two victims' families are "directly contradictory."

"The family of Glenn Dale Hutto maintains the just penalty for his murder is the death penalty. Based upon the facts and circumstances of the case, supported by the family's wishes, the State will pursue the death penalty for his murder," they wrote.

"On the other hand, the family of Curtis Richardson seeks to mitigate the behavior of Ronnie Kato and wants Kato to be released from jail to return to Donkeisha Allen and her family," the prosecutors said. "Under these circumstances the State will not seek the death penalty for the murder of Mr. Richardson."

Cummings and Barrios wrote Monday that the "allegiance" of Allen and her mother to Kato "is as obvious as is their hostility to the District Attorney's Office."

If the state were required to try the two cases together, the prosecutors said, Allen and her mother would be "the only competent adult witnesses" to Richardson's slaying and would have to be called to testify in the state's case, giving them "the opportunity to sabotage the State's prosecution of Ronnie Kato in both the guilty and penalty phases of the trial."

Kato's attorneys have objected to the state's desire to try him separately in the slayings. His lawyers say prosecutors are wrongly trying to relieve themselves of their burden of proof and shift that burden to Kato. They say the killing of Richardson is an integral part of the chain of events which led to Hutto's killing several hours later.

Cummings and Barrios on Monday gave the following account of what happened on that ill-fated day on Pamela Drive: Kato and Allen argued outside the home and Kato hit her in the face with a handgun. The gun dropped to the ground, and Allen picked it up and fired at Kato. He then retrieved an assault-style rifle from a vehicle as she ran to the back bedroom to hide. Kato fired the rifle into the house before kicking in the front door and firing inside the residence. Kato shot Richardson as he went to the front of the house to aid Allen. Kato then put the rifle to the head of Allen's mother and demanded to know Allen's location. He left when Allen's mother told him her daughter had already exited the house.

In the Conrad Drive shooting several hours later, Kato also allegedly shot Cpl. Derrick Maglone in the police encounter. Maglone was critically injured but released from the hospital a week and a half later.

Hutto, a 21-year veteran of the police force and a sergeant at the time of his death, received the rank of lieutenant posthumously.