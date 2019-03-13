Rap artist NBA Youngboy, who has been arrested twice while on probation for a 2016 shooting in Baton Rouge, took part in a "violent" December attack on a New Orleans man in South Carolina, a lawsuit alleges.

Carl Capers claims he was working as a disc jockey and tour management for Baton Rouge native Kentrell Gaulden, who performs under the name NBA Youngboy and another rapper at a Dec. 21 show in Florence, South Carolina, when both men punched and kicked him.

Capers' suit, filed against Gaulden and Tyquian Bowman, who performs under the name Quando Rondo, on Monday in 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge. The suit says Capers suffered a cracked tooth, bloody face and injuries to his reputation within the entertainment industry. He is seeking damages.

Baton Rouge lawyer James Manasseh, who represents Gaulden in his criminal case in Baton Rouge, said Wednesday he had not heard of the alleged December incident or the lawsuit but would look into them.

The suit has been assigned to state District Judge Chip Moore.

Gaulden, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm in a nonfatal 2016 drive-by shooting on Kentucky Street, and was given a suspended 10-year prison sentence and put on probation for three years in 2017.

He has been arrested twice since then: First in February 2018 in Florida on a fugitive warrant from Georgia on domestic violence-related kidnapping and assault charges, and then last month in Georgia on disorderly conduct, drug and other charges in an incident involving the housekeeping staff at an Atlanta hotel.

East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors are once again asking state District Judge Bonnie Jackson to revoke Gaulden's probation and send him to prison. Their latest request came after last month's arrest. The judge chose not to revoke his probation after his 2018 arrest.

Jackson is scheduled to review Gaulden's probation May 17.