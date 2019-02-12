A 21-year-old Honduran man was convicted Tuesday of beating his former roommate to death in the victim's Gardere-area apartment in 2017.

David Gerardo Bueso, who was 19 when Jhoel Tercero Brisuela was found bludgeoned to death in his Coy Avenue apartment, faces a mandatory term of life in prison when he is sentenced April 22.

Prosecutor Morgan Johnson argued to the jury Tuesday that Bueso killed the 22-year-old Brisuela during a "cowardly ambush" while the victim slept.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office determined Brisuela died of blunt-force trauma to the head. He suffered skull fractures and bruises of the brain.

Brisuela's blood was discovered on a pair of pants collected from a Coursey Boulevard apartment after Bueso told investigators that was where they could find the clothes Bueso was wearing the morning of the killing.

Johnson suggested to the jury that a 24-inch machete found in a bathroom next to a spray bottle of bleach was the murder weapon, but Bueso's DNA was not discovered on the machete. Bueso's DNA and Brisuela's blood, however, were found on the bottle, she said.

A baseball bat also was located in the bedroom where Brisuela was killed, but no blood or skin was found on the bat.

Bueso's attorney, Arvind Viswanathan, reminded the jury that unknown DNA profiles were detected on the machete and bleach bottle.

Johnson, however, suggested that Bueso killed Brisuela in a dispute over money. Brisuela was a painter, and Bueso was unemployed while he roomed with the victim and was supposed to pay half the rent, the prosecutor said.

The Coy Avenue apartment rent was due Aug. 5, 2017, the same day Brisuela was killed, she said.

"Killing your roommate doesn't cure anything. You still get evicted," Viswanathan argued.

The jury deliberated for more than two hours before finding Bueso guilty of second-degree murder. He did not testify in his own defense.