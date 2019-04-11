Jury selection in the capital murder trial of a man accused in the killing of a Shreveport police officer will resume in Baton Rouge despite the recent revelation that no one under the age of 26 was included in the 566-person jury pool, a Caddo Parish judge decided Thursday.

Attorneys for Grover Cannon had asked state District Judge Ramona Emanuel to throw out that pool of prospective East Baton Rouge Parish jurors and start over. Jury selection began last month.

Cannon's lawyers claim the jury pool falls unconstitutionally short of being a representative cross-section of the community. They said they intend to appeal Emanuel's ruling.

'Mammoth' error: Young Baton Rouge residents, newcomers left out of jury pool since 2011 Ann McCrory, the judicial administrator in East Baton Rouge Parish, acknowledged on the witness stand Wednesday that the buck stops with her.

Ann McCrory, the judicial administrator in East Baton Rouge Parish, testified Wednesday at a Louisiana Supreme Court-mandated hearing that no one born after June 2, 1993, has ever had a chance at jury service in the parish, or even received a summons, because their names didn't make it onto the "jury wheel," a roster of more than 300,000 people culled from voter and driver's license records.

Groups of qualified jurors are randomly drawn for trials from the jury wheel.

It also was revealed during that hearing that no one who has moved into East Baton Rouge Parish since 2011 has been included in the parish's jury rolls.

McCrory blamed those problems on a "computer glitch."

Cannon faces a possible death sentence if he's convicted in the 2015 slaying of 29-year-old Shreveport officer and St. Amant native Thomas LaValley.

The dozen jurors and several alternates will be chosen in East Baton Rouge, but Cannon's trial will be held in Shreveport.