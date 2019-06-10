A Baton Rouge judge Monday lowered a 20-year-old Baker man's bail in the September shooting death of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, but the defendant is not getting out of jail.

State District Judge Don Johnson stressed that he reduced Dyteon Simpson's bail from $350,000 to $149,00 solely to allow him to take part in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison programs that aren't available to inmates with bails greater than $150,000.

The judge said Simpson is not "bailable" at this time.

If someone comes forward in an attempt to post Simpson's new bail amount, Johnson said, another hearing would be held and evidence would be presented.

Following a hearing Monday, Johnson said it is his preliminary opinion that the weight of the evidence against allowing Simpson to be released on bail is significant.

Simpson, who is charged with second-degree murder, had filed two bond reduction requests and sent a letter to Johnson saying he was totally remorseful and pleading for a lower bond.

Simpson is accused of shooting Sims, 20, in the face on Sept. 28 after Sims intervened in a fistfight to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off the Southern University campus.

DNA evidence retrieved from a pair of glasses found on the scene matched a DNA sample that Simpson gave investigators, authorities said. The glasses were knocked off the shooter’s face during the fight, according to witness statements contained in an arrest report.

Simpson, who has pleaded not guilty, confessed to punching Sims’ friend and then intentionally shooting Sims, police have said. Simpson faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.

Simpson, who has an infant son, has said his family needs him.

Wayde Sims starred at University High. His father, Wayne Sims, played basketball for LSU under then-Coach Dale Brown in the late 1980s.