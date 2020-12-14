An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury has indicted three men on rape counts and two of them on kidnapping charges, in separate August incidents.
Jonathan Reid Dejean, 26, of the 12000 block of York Street, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 at his Baton Rouge residence. He's charged with two counts each of first-degree rape and aggravated kidnapping of a child.
A second indictment accuses Jacob Paul Parker, 21, of the 4500 block of Beaver Creek Drive in Greenwell Springs, of raping a 10-year-old girl on Aug. 15 at his home. He is charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.
In a third indictment, St. Julian Jarel Baranco, 36, of the 2800 block of Salem Street in Kenner, is accused of raping a woman at her residence on Alaska Street in Baton Rouge. He is charged with first-degree rape.
A first-degree rape conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
In the Dejean case, an affidavit of probable cause says the victim told her mother she was "picked up by a driving service and transported to the accused's residence." Dejean and the girl had sexual intercourse, the documents state, and after she slept at his house she was taken back to her residence "via paid driver."
The girl said she observed a firearm on the dresser in Dejean's bedroom while she was there, according to the affidavit. She added she met him on social media and thought he was 19.
A probable cause affidavit filed in the Parker case states that a missing person investigation was launched and a 10-year-old girl, who was the missing person, was located by law enforcement at his residence.
"When located, the ten year old juvenile was lying in a bed in the same room as the accused," the documents say.
The girl said she met Parker on social media and agreed to meet with him in person. He picked her up from her residence and instructed her to perform oral sex on him at his residence, which she did, the affidavit states.
In the Baranco case, the victim told police he came to her residence and "began to hit her in the head and act very strangely," according to an affidavit of probable cause. He pulled out a folding knife, raped her and kept her from leaving by blocking the door while armed with the knife, the documents state.
Police found the knife in plain view between the seat cushions of the sofa, the affidavit says.
The three indictments were handed down Thursday.