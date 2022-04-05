A Baton Rouge teenager allegedly used a hunting rifle to fatally shoot an elderly woman outside her Morel Avenue home during the 2019 holiday season, but prosecutors can't tell the jury that the gun had been stolen from a vehicle on that same street just a week before the slaying, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Prosecutors can, however, introduce evidence that the teen, Xavier Cade, allegedly stole another elderly woman's car on Morel Avenue three months before Angela Haymon, 74, was shot to death in her carport, state District Judge Beau Higginbotham decided.
The judge issued his rulings following a short hearing on the state's notice of intent to introduce evidence of other crimes, which was filed in February.
Cade, 17, will be tried as an adult in Haymon's killing and is scheduled to stand trial July 11 on a second-degree murder charge. He had just turned 15 at the time of the Dec. 30, 2019, slaying in the Antioch Villa subdivision off Tiger Bend Road.
Higginbotham said allowing the jury to hear that the rifle used to kill Haymon had been stolen from her street — within a block of her home — a week before her death would be "more prejudicial than probative."
East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Morgan Johnson objected to that ruling.
But the judge said evidence that Cade allegedly stole another elderly woman's vehicle on Morel three months before the slaying is more probative than prejudicial.
Cade was allegedly trying to steal Haymon's car when she was shot and killed, authorities have said.
"What happened to Mrs. Haymon was not an isolated incident," Johnson argued Tuesday.
"These are completely unrelated matters," Cade's lawyer, Mark Marinoff, told the judge. "What the state is attempting to show is he's a bad actor."
Haymon's husband shot and wounded Cade after hearing his wife scream and finding her dead in their carport, East Baton Rouge sheriff's Lt. Scott Henning testfied Tuesday. The rifle was found at the scene, he added.
Angela Haymon had gone outside to investigate a noise when she was shot, Henning said.
In the state's "other crimes" notice filed earlier this year, Johnson said Cade stole a 71-year-old woman's car from her Morel home on Oct. 3, 2019. Her keys were missing from inside her home.
Cade was apprehended a day later driving the stolen vehicle, the prosecutor said. The teen admitted to entering the home without authorization of "a man he does yardwork for," taking the keys and leaving with the vehicle, she wrote.
After Haymon was killed, it was later learned that Cade and another juvenile "were walking through the neighborhood pulling on door handles," Johnson stated in her filing.
If convicted as charged, Cade would face a life sentence in prison with the chance to seek parole after serving 25 years.
Cade was free on bond in Haymon's killing when he was arrested last May for allegedly possessing counterfeit money and a gun and sent back to a juvenile facility, Higginbotham said previously in court.
Cade wrote a letter to the judge after that arrest begging to be released from jail again, claiming he's "not a problem child."
Cade escaped from juvenile custody in October while awaiting his murder trial. Higginbotham decided earlier this year that Cade could be moved to an adult jail, where he is now being held.