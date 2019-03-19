A Baker man has pleaded guilty to defrauding Medicaid while employed as a clinical social worker at a health clinic in Iberville Parish, federal and state authorities said Tuesday.
Michael Dan Gaines, 66, admitted that he and other St. Gabriel Health Clinic social workers provided character development seminars and other educational programs to entire classrooms of Iberville Parish students during regular class periods, the authorities said.
Gaines admitted that the health clinic then submitted numerous fraudulent claims to Medicaid, falsely stating that the workers had performed group psychotherapy, according to a Department of Justice news release.
As part of the fraud scheme, Gaines said he and others falsely diagnosed students with mental health disorders, the release stated.
St. Gabriel Health Clinic's claims for group psychotherapy services during the relevant time period totaled more than $1.8 million, the authorities said.
The federally qualified health center, based in St. Gabriel, contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district, the news release said.
Gaines pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud. U.S. District Judge John deGravelles did not set a sentencing date.