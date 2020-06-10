A Jennings man was indicted Wednesday in the December shooting death of a Baton Rouge man on Pocahontas Street.

Reginald Broadway, 42, was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder in the killing of Joseph Johnson, 28, an expectant father.

Broadway was arrested by Baton Rouge police in January after his DNA profile was matched to blood left behind at the scene. He was wounded during the shootout.

Johnson was found Dec. 28 outside his home on Breckinridge Avenue — about 3 miles from where he was shot on Pocahontas — suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe he was brought home in a private vehicle after the shooting.

Detectives later learned the location of the shooting and found blood evidence and shell casings in the 2300 block of Pocahontas Street, an arrest report states. Witnesses told police the shooter fired from the corner of Pocahontas and Monroe streets toward where Johnson was struck.

Video evidence shows Johnson and others reacted to being shot at, which prompted Johnson to return fire in self defense, according to police.

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies arrested Broadway on unrelated charges and found that he was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He told deputies he had been shot in the Jennings area, but local law enforcement there said there had not been any recent shootings in that jurisdiction.

Broadway faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty as charged. His case has been assigned to state District Judge Richard Anderson.