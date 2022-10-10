An East Baton Rouge Parish jury convicted a man of manslaughter Monday in the first death of an on-duty Zachary police officer.
Christopher Lawton, 41, was trying to arrest Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr. on March 12, 2018 outside the Baker Walmart Supercenter. As Franklin attempted a hasty getaway in a U-Haul truck, Lawton fell and the truck rolled over his head and chest. He died almost instantly.
Sentencing was set for Jan. 13.
Franklin's defense attorneys contended Franklin, 37, didn't realize Lawton and his partner were attempting to serve an arrest warrant and that Franklin believed he was about to be robbed. Much of the confusion, his lawyers argues, was because the two policemen never identified themselves as officers.
What Franklin knew at the time of the attempted arrest became a key part of the manslaughter trial in the 19th Judicial District Courthouse.
Lawton and his partner, Zachary detective Chad Felps, had parked behind Franklin's truck in Felps' unmarked Ford F-150 pickup truck and sought to make the arrest. Franklin had been on the run for 10 days, wanted on felony charges tied to allegations he used an AR-15 to hit his girlfriend in the face.
East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings, who led the prosecution's case against Franklin, focused on what Lawton was wearing when he crept up beside the U-Haul, swung open the passenger-side door and began trying to climb into the cabin.
She told jurors during her closing argument that he was clad in very visible bulletproof vest that had a large police insignia across his chest and back. She said he was also wearing his fire marshal's badge, which identified him as law enforcement.
"He didn't look like a robber," she said. "He had bright green shirt on, he had a badge on his belt and he had a gun belt on."
Cummings was adamant that Lawton verbally announced that he was a cop before engaging with Franklin and Ashley Chaney, the woman sitting in the passenger's side of the U-Haul when Lawton opened the door.
"There's no way Chris Lawton grabbed that door without saying 'Police,'" she said. "Why in the world would he do so? He would never do so."
Lawton was also a Zachary firefighter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.