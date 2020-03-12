A Baton Rouge man was indicted Thursday in a fatal shooting that took place across the street from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in the shadow of Southern University.

James Whitfield, 40, of 1520 Curtis St., is charged with second-degree murder in the Nov. 9 killing of 38-year-old Donald Joseph Jr.

Joseph was found dead in the 1500 block of Curtis Street. Authorities have not provided a motive for the slaying.

Whitfield, whose case is assigned to state District Judge Bonnie Jackson, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.