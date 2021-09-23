A Baton Rouge man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at a church in 2012 was convicted this week for a second time.

Kevin Guzman, 28, was first found guilty in 2019 by a non-unanimous jury, but that conviction was thrown out after the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed split-jury verdicts last year.

Guzman was again convicted Tuesday and faces sentencing by state District Judge Fred Crifasi on Jan. 11.

He was found guilty of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 13, which carries a prison term of 25 to 99 years, and sexual battery, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison,

Kevin Guzman was accused of forcing the girl to perform oral sex on him twice in 2012, when she was 12 and he was 19, an arrest warrant states. One of those incidents took place in a sound-proof production room of a church, the warrant says.

Baton Rouge man accused in 2012 rape of girl when she was 12, deputies say East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies on Friday arrested a man accused in the 2012 rape of a girl.

After one of the encounters, Guzman told the girl no one would believe her if she told what happened, the warrant states.