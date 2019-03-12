A New Roads man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will be sentenced to 40 years in prison for fatally stabbing and beating a 25-year-old woman in 2016.

Dain Marcus Bueche, 40, was scheduled to stand trial Monday in Baton Rouge state court on second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the slaying of Yvette Pollard, but instead entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge.

Pollard's body was found in a wooded area in the 31900 block of Greenwell Springs Road in May 2016.

Bueche was arrested after his sister told Pointe Coupee Parish authorities she saw him covered in blood. The woman said her brother told her he had picked up a woman and that she pulled a knife on him, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has said.

Bueche told his sister he took the knife from the woman, later identified as Pollard, stabbed her and beat her with a dumbbell before dumping her "in some weeds" somewhere in East Baton Rouge Parish, the Sheriff's Office said.

New Roads police went to Bueche's home and found him trying to remove what appeared to be blood from his vehicle. He tried to run, but police arrested him and took him to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, where he confirmed his sister's story, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

State District Judge Bonnie Jackson will sentence him Thursday.