A Southern University student is suing the Baton Rouge Police Department and a BRPD cop, alleging the officer solicited sexual favors from her during a traffic stop on June 23, 2021.
Plaquemine resident Tramiria Pitcher filed the lawsuit Tuesday against police officer Donald Steele, claiming he made sexual advances toward her.
Steele had been booked Aug. 25, 2021, into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison after a warrant for his arrest was filed on counts of second-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor sexual battery and malfeasance in office.
According to the warrant, Steele flirted with Pitcher during the traffic stop, lead her to an abandoned warehouse, tried to kiss her and made plans to go to her apartment for sex later that morning.
Ron Haley, Pitcher's attorney, said Steele used his status as a BRPD officer to persuade Pitcher to go along with his sexual requests.
"Upon making contact with our client, Officer Steele 'suspected' that she had been drinking," Haley said in a statement. "Instead of initiating standard BRPD procedure for DUI investigations, Officer Steele chose to make sexual advances toward Ms. Pitcher."
Steele asked various inappropriate questions during the encounter, including what kind of porn she likes and whether she had ever dated a girl, the warrant says.
According to the warrant, Steele did nothing to address the reason he pulled her over, such as conducting field sobriety tests or issuing a ticket.
"Though Ms. Pitcher anxiously awaits the decision of the District Attorney’s Office regarding Officer Steele’s prosecution, this lawsuit is about a young lady taking the power away from a predator and placing it into her own hands," Haley said in the statement. "Our office is proud to call her a client and looks forward to continuing to fight beside her as she courageously tells her story."
The lawsuit also lists the City of Baton Rouge and BRPD chief Murphy Paul as defendants, claiming they did not properly examine Steele's background or fully train him with regard to best police practices.
BRPD spokesman Don Coppola said Steele currently remains on administrative leave. Coppola also said BRPD does not comment on pending litigation.
Court records do not list a lawyer for Steele.