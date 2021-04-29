A Baton Rouge man has been indicted on a second-degree murder count in a December drive-by shooting.

Jarvis Bowie, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Clarence Augustus, 36, who was found Dec. 9 in a vehicle on South 20th Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at a hospital.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury also indicted Bowie on Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting.

Bowie faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder. The case is assigned to state District Judge Christopher Dassau.