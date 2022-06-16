Two brothers who had been in jail for more than five years had their sentences reduced after their attorneys questioned the testimony of a disgraced Baton Rouge Police narcotics detective.
Attorneys for inmates Deandre and Darryl Robertson filed paperwork for their post-conviction release in the months following BRPD Corporal Jason Acree's February 2021 arrest on malfeasance and drug counts, claiming the detective's alleged misconduct is cause for reconsideration of their cases.
Acree later resigned from the department after BRPD criminal investigators accused him of stealing marijuana from the evidence room and giving it to his friend. He was subsequently arrested three more times within the same year, in one instance on allegations he lied on a search warrant application.
In court Thursday before 19th Judicial District Court Judge Fred Crifasi, Darryl Robertson had his conviction vacated; he pleaded guilty to a different charge with a shorter sentence. His brother Deandre Robertson was re-sentenced to less time.
Although it remains unclear when the brothers will be released from prison, their attorneys have calculated their new sentences in accordance with Department of Corrections guidelines for time computation and anticipate they will be out on parole in 2-3 weeks at the earliest, according to David Utter, an attorney with the Claiborne Firm representing the Robertsons.
District Attorney Hillar Moore III said this week that the agreement for the two cases is in “the interest of justice and the cost of resolving these matters.”
“It’s just a matter of judicial economy…and to continue to promote trust in the system,” he said. “We believe it’s in the best interest to resolve these and have the sentence reduced without litigating guilt or innocence.”
There are plenty of active, complicated cases currently drowning the district attorney's office without adding to the deluge, Moore added.
The Robertsons are not the first to be granted relief based on Acree's involvement. Another case involving Acree’s testimony appeared before a judge last week, resulting in the inmate's release from East Baton Rouge parish custody, his attorneys said.