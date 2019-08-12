Two 19-year-old Baton Rouge men are under indictment in the March shooting death of a 17-year-old off Winbourne Avenue.
Thaddeus Abduel Harrison, of 4611 Wyandotte St., and Kendrick Dwayne Bryant Jr., of 3456 Webb St., were charged late last week by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder in the slaying of Mikeith Johnson.
Johnson was killed March 27 in the 3100 block of Addison Street, less than a block from his home off Winbourne. He had just walked out of his family's house when he was gunned down.
Surveillance video from the area of the shooting shows the two shooters walking north on Addison toward Winbourne when Johnson comes jogging up behind them, an arrest report says. The assailants turn and start walking back toward Johnson, both firing multiple shots at him.
Police said Harrison admitted he was present when the shooting occurred but initially denied being involved. He later admitted to being involved but said Johnson pulled a gun and he shot back in self defense. But police noted that Johnson was found with money in his right hand — the same hand Harrison claimed was holding a gun — and video doesn't show Johnson with a gun, the report states.
Johnson had played football at McKinley High School for some time, but more recently had dedicated himself to rapping, his family said.