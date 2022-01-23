A retired judge presiding over Judge Beau Higginbotham's lawsuit against his 19th Judicial District Court colleagues is a "co-equal" judge who is powerless to grant "any kind of relief to resolve a legal dispute amongst judges."

That is the position that a half-dozen 19th JDC judges and one of Higginbotham's former colleagues are taking as Higginbotham, a criminal court judge, presses his seniority-based claim to a civil seat on the Baton Rouge state court.

When the Louisiana Supreme Court appointed retired Judge Emile St. Pierre last January to preside over Higginbotham's lawsuit against East Baton Rouge Parish's clerk of court, Higginbotham's 14 fellow 19th JDC judges were not named as defendants.

Now that Higginbotham has added his fellow judges and several of his former colleagues as defendants — and now that St. Pierre has dismissed Clerk of Court Doug Welborn from the lawsuit — six 19th JDC judges and retired Judge Janice Clark are arguing that the ad hoc judge has no authority over them in the matter.

"The judge ad hoc has the same power and authority as any other Nineteenth Judicial District Court judge. The Honorable Emile St. Pierre, Judge ad hoc, sitting as a member of the Nineteenth Judicial District Court, has no general or specific supervisory subject matter jurisdiction or personal jurisdiction over other judges of the Nineteenth Judicial District Court," attorneys for the six 19th JDC judges and Clark contend in court papers filed Tuesday.

Louisiana law has long recognized that co-equal courts don't have jurisdiction to issue orders directed to each other, the attorneys for Judges Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts, Don and Ron Johnson, Tarvald Smith, Trudy White, Wilson Fields and former Judge Clark said.

"It necessarily and logically follows that a co-equal judge sitting by ad hoc appointment does not have jurisdiction to preside over another co-equal judge or to give any kind of relief to resolve a legal dispute amongst judges," they wrote.

Higginbotham and his attorney beg to differ and maintain that the ad hoc judge is the “presiding judge," not a co-equal judge. They say the 19th JDC judges and former judges “are not above the law.”

Whitney Higginbotham Greene, who is Higginbotham's sister and lawyer, argues the state Supreme Court appointed St. Pierre to avoid the appearance of impropriety.

"There is no provision that requires a judge at least a `level higher' is necessary to properly adjudicate matters concerning judges," she wrote in an opposition to the filing by the six 19th JDC judges and Clark.

Greene noted that after St. Pierre ordered Higginbotham to add his colleagues as defendants and "indispensable parties" to the lawsuit, the Supreme Court reviewed his ruling and let it stand.

"Even after the knowledge that the 19th JDC judges would have to be added to move forward, the Louisiana Supreme Court allowed Judge St. Pierre to remain as the presiding judge," she stated.

"Judge St. Pierre is not a `co-equal' judge in this matter; he is the duly appointed presiding judge. Judge St. Pierre has been appointed to preside over all further proceedings and the disposition of this case," she added.

St. Pierre is scheduled to hear motions in the case Tuesday.

The six current 19th JDC judges and Clark also are claiming judicial immunity from being sued. But Greene argues that judicial immunity is not absolute and does not exist "to allow judges to shirk responsibility for their actions."

Higginbotham claims in his lawsuit that some of his colleagues ignored the 19th JDC's seniority rule and unlawfully passed him over for a seat on the court's civil bench. The judges contend they did nothing wrong or unlawful.

Higginbotham was elected to the 19th JDC Division M seat in 2014, then to the Division C seat nearer to his home in 2019. Both seats are criminal divisions. When Clark retired at the end of 2020, Higginbotham claimed he was "next in line" based on seniority to move to the civil bench.

But a majority of Higginbotham's colleagues decided he lost his seniority on the court when he switched criminal divisions, and lost his right to lay claim to Clark's old civil seat. Higginbotham claims there was "no gap" in his service on the court and that he has a "rightful claim to the civil bench."

His lawsuit says that at a Dec. 9, 2020, meeting of the 19th JDC judges, he formally moved to be assigned to the civil bench, and Judge William Morvant seconded the motion, but it did not pass. Judge Don Johnson then offered a motion to assign the civil spot to Judge Ron Johnson, his twin brother, and the motion was approved.

Nine of Higginbotham's 19th JDC colleagues told Welborn's office in a Jan. 4, 2021, to allot the civil cases that formerly would have gone to Clark to Ron Johnson, who was elected in 2019. A week later, a second order from 10 of the court's 15 judges informed the clerk's office that Ron Johnson and fellow 19th JDC Judge Kelly Balfour would evenly share those civil cases while also splitting a criminal docket.

Higginbotham is the son of former state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham and ex-19th JDC Judge Leo Higginbotham.