The Louisiana Supreme Court has suspended a Baton Rouge lawyer for 30 days for his handling of a succession.
The high court found that Gregory Cook engaged in a conflict of interest and ordered him to pay $600 in restitution to one of the three children of the woman who died in 2016.
The court actually suspended Cook for six months Wednesday but deferred all but 30 days of the suspension. He will be put on unsupervised probation for a year after he serves his suspension.
In partial dissents, Justice John Weimer said he would have deferred a greater portion of the suspension while Justice Jeff Hughes said he would have deferred the entire suspension.
Weimer added that Cook is a young lawyer with no prior disciplinary record, and there was no evidence of a dishonest or selfish motive on his part.