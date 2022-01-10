In a ruling issued Friday, months after the Baton Rouge Police Department sought to have an attorney held in contempt for releasing body camera footage showing a juvenile suspect being strip-searched, a federal judge lambasted the department, calling its recent legal pursuits an astounding display of hypocrisy.

In a ruling Friday, U.S. District Court Judge John DeGravelles said department leaders retaliated against the attorney, Thomas Frampton, because he brought them bad publicity.

The ruling marks the latest development in a convoluted and contentious series of court filings, which now include opinions from two different federal judges, criticizing the conduct of Baton Rouge police officers and department leaders.

The drama began in December 2020 when Judge Brian Jackson, also of the Middle District of Louisiana, issued an order excoriating one BRPD officer for his questionable traffic stop and warrantless search. Jackson called the case "emblematic of precisely the type of foul blows universally condemned by our jurisprudence."

Federal judge voids gun charge, calls bad BRPD bust a 'foul' against justice system Almost a year after the January 2020 traffic stop that landed Clarence Green in jail on a gun possession charge, federal prosecutors in Baton …

The defendant in that case, Clarence Green, was arrested alongside his little brother, the juvenile seen in the video being searched. Police said Green had a fully loaded gun hidden in his underwear, and his brother had marijuana. But the juvenile was never charged and prosecutors dropped the counts against Green.

A University of Virginia law professor and attorney licensed in Louisiana, Frampton agreed to represent the Green family pro bono soon after Jackson issued his rebuke of the investigation. He sued the department on their behalf.

In Spring 2021, the city of Baton Rouge issued a $35,000 taxpayer-funded settlement to resolve the lawsuit, and Frampton released excerpts of the bodycam video to the media, along with a press release criticizing the actions of the BRPD officers involved and announcing the settlement.

After federal judge calls bad BRPD bust 'foul' against justice system, city pays $35,000 settlement After a federal judge excoriated a Baton Rouge police officer for conducting a questionable traffic stop and warrantless search, the East Bato…

In response to ensuing media attention, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul filed a motion in East Baton Rouge Juvenile Court asking a judge to hold Frampton in contempt, claiming he had violated a state law that seals most juvenile court records from the public.

Paul argued Frampton should have received permission from the juvenile court before releasing the footage. A contempt charge carries up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.

Paul also held a press conference the same day during which he played additional parts of the video, saying he wanted the public to see more context than what Frampton provided in his edited version. Paul said he had obtained permission from a juvenile court judge before releasing those segments.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Frampton, in turn, responded by filing another motion, this time in federal court. He requested an injunction to halt the contempt proceedings — and that request is what yielded the Friday ruling from DeGravelles, who said the department clearly acted "in bad faith" and retaliated against Frampton.

BRPD wants lawyer held in contempt for sharing footage of officers illegally searching a minor Attorneys for the Baton Rouge Police Department have asked a judge hold a lawyer in contempt, saying he improperly sent a press release that i…

East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney Andy Dotson declined to comment on pending litigation and advised the police department to similarly keep quiet about the case. It was not immediately clear whether the department has withdrawn its contempt motion, as DeGravelles ordered in the ruling.

"The Court finds the overwhelming evidence in this case shows that the City/Parish acted in bad faith and in retaliation against Frampton for Frampton's issuance of a press release and video which cast BRPD in a bad light," the judge wrote. "The hypocrisy of the City/Parish's position is astounding."

DeGravelles also highlighted the nonsensical nature of the contempt motion itself, stating "it is no small matter (and no small irony) that BRPD, the part of the City/Parish which now complains so loudly about the video's public release, was the entity that released the video in the first place."

In dispute over BRPD bodycam release, attorney facing contempt charge asks judge to intervene After lawyers for the Baton Rouge Police Department sought to have him held in contempt of court for releasing edited bodycam footage of offic…

Months before Frampton disseminated the footage, BRPD gave it to federal prosecutors who were then pursuing gun and drug possession charges against Green. Portions of that footage were filed into the court record as discovery and released to The Advocate via public records request — all developments the judge discussed in his ruling.

"In each case, the video was released without restriction of any kind having been placed on the use of the video," he wrote, adding that the department has never sought similar sanctions against any other entities who released the same videos.

The ruling cites testimony from Deelee Morris, attorney for BRPD, who said she "didn't know" why Frampton was the only one facing contempt charges when others allegedly committed identical violations of state law. Her statement provides "further proof" that the department was motivated by "harassment and retaliation," DeGravelles wrote.

He granted Frampton a preliminary injunction, which means the department cannot proceed with a contempt hearing until the federal case is resolved.