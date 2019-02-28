The widow of Zachary firefighter and volunteer reserve police officer Christopher Lawton is suing the convicted felon accused in Lawton's hit-and-run death in Baker last March.

Lawton, 41, and another officer were attempting to arrest Albert Franklin Jr. in the parking lot of a Walmart on Plank Road when Lawton was run over March 12 by a U-Haul truck driven by Franklin.

Shannon Lawton's wrongful death lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Baton Rouge state court, says Lawton and the other officer identified themselves as law enforcement officials and ordered Franklin to stop the truck and get out.

"Upon observing the officers, Albert Franklin fled the scene in the U-Haul, causing Christopher Lawton to fall from the passenger side of the vehicle and subsequently was struck by the same vehicle near the rear tires," the suit states.

Franklin, 34, of Zachary, is charged with manslaughter in Lawton's death. His next court date is in April. He is being held without bail on other charges.

Shannon Lawton is seeking damages for mental anguish; suffering; loss of enjoyment; loss of love, services, support and affection; and medical and funeral expenses.

The suit is assigned to state District Judge Janice Clark.