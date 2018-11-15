A lawyer who is seriously considering representing a woman accused of fatally poisoning her live-in boyfriend three years ago in Baton Rouge said Thursday the woman is not a "black widow" or a murderer.

Meshell Hale, 50, was scheduled to be arraigned on a first-degree murder charge, but after prosecutor Dana Cummings and lawyer Joel Porter met with state District Judge Richard Anderson at the bench the judge gave Hale until Jan. 7 to hire a new attorney.

Her previous attorneys withdrew from her case Oct. 17. She had been indicted two weeks earlier by East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury in the death of Damian Skipper, 41.

Porter said outside Anderson's courtroom that Hale is not a murderer, black widow or monster but a mother and grandmother.

It was originally thought that Skipper died of a heart attack in June 2015. But after Hale's husband, Arthur Noflin Jr., was found dead in the back seat of his burned truck in New Orleans in March 2016 and police discovered she allegedly had researched barium poisoning and bought barium acetate before each man's death, Skipper's body was exhumed and it was determined he died of barium poisoning.

Hale also is under investigation in Noflin's death, prosecutors have said. She is trying to collect $750,000 in life insurance proceeds as his sole beneficiary, but a judge has put a civil case involving that money on hold until the criminal proceedings against Hale are completed.

