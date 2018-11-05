A Texas man who admitted Monday he fatally shot a West St. John High School assistant football coach who police say was trying to defuse a confrontation outside a Baton Rouge nightclub in 2014 was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Jamarcus Goodman, 26, of Houston, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He would have been sentenced to life behind bars if he had been convicted this week of second-degree murder in the slaying of 27-year-old Juan Joseph.
“The amount of years don’t mean anything, not for what we’ve lost,” Joseph’s father, Greg Joseph, told state District Judge Richard Anderson.
The elder Joseph described his son as a “fine young man.” Several members of the Joseph family wore shirts with the message #REMEMBERING JUAN.
“I do know the son that I raised didn’t deserve whatever happened out there,” Greg Joseph said.
Police have said Juan Joseph died trying to defuse the confrontation outside Allure Baton Rouge on Bennington Avenue on Nov. 16, 2014.
Alleged shooter arrested in 2014 slaying of former professional arena football quarterback, Baton Rouge police say
Goodman was a passenger in a black Mercedes when he exited the vehicle and “fired two shots to the chest of Juan Joseph, one being a contact wound to the victim’s body, evidencing his specific intent to kill or inflict great bodily harm,” prosecutor Kathleen Barrios stated in court Monday.
Barrios said Goodman did not act in self-defense and wasn’t justified in shooting Joseph.
The prosecutor also said a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol recovered during the investigation proved to be the gun used to kill Joseph, and Goodman’s DNA was found on the gun.
Goodman told the judge he agreed with those facts.
While Anderson was questioning Goodman about his history and asked what his last job was, Goodman replied, “Never had one.”
Goodman declined to make a statement before the judge imposed his sentence.
The driver of the black Mercedes, Lemark Cloud, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was sentenced to 7½ years in prison in 2016. He admitted pulling out a gun during the incident.
Goodman is currently serving time in Texas for an aggravated robbery conviction. His 40-year sentence won't begin in Louisiana until he is released from Texas custody in 2022.
Joseph, who was the quarterbacks coach at West St. John, starred at Millsaps College. His brother is former Southern University quarterback Dray Joseph.