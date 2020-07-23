A drug-addicted woman who stole a Baton Rouge man's truck last July, ran him over twice with it and later left his dog Roleaux to die in the abandoned vehicle was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison.

State District Judge Richard Anderson ordered Leslie Aguillard's sentence to run consecutively with a seven-year prison term she received last month in Pointe Coupee Parish for violating her probation in a simple burglary case.

Aguillard, 31, was on probation last summer when she stole David Mohr's truck, with 5-year-old Roleaux inside, from the parking lot of Pelican Donuts on Antioch Road.

Mohr suffered several hip fractures and other injuries in the July 7, 2019, carjacking. Roleaux died of heat exhaustion inside the truck, which was found the next day.

Mohr, who wore a Roleaux Foundation shirt and held a framed photograph of his beloved dog, gave a powerful victim impact statement at Aguillard's sentencing.

"He was waiting for me to save him. Roleaux died because you didn't give a damn," Mohr said. "Whatever you accomplish in your life you'll always be known as a dog-killer."

Aguillard, who was not in the courtroom but appeared fro jail via video conferencing, gave a tearful apology.

"I didn't mean to hurt anybody or Roleaux," she said, adding that she was high on drugs at the time. "I still bothers me every day. I just want to say how sorry I am. I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry."

Aguillard pleaded guilty in March to carjacking, aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated cruelty to animals.

She admitted to detectives that she took the truck, fled and locked the dog inside before getting rid of the keys, an arrest warrant states. She later directed officers to the truck.