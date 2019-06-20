With NBA YoungBoy already facing a probation revocation hearing Friday, prosecutors on Thursday filed a third motion asking a state judge to revoke the Baton Rouge rapper's probation in a 2016 drive-by shooting on Kentucky Street.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office alleges the rapper, 19-year-old Kentrell Gaulden, has violated several conditions of his three-year probation that 19th Judicial District Judge Bonnie Jackson imposed on him in August 2017 and added to in March 2018.

For example, prosecutors say Jackson ordered Gaulden to refrain from possessing guns after he pleaded guilty in May 2017 to aggravated assault with a firearm and she gave him a suspended 10-year prison term and put him on probation.

Assistant District Attorney April Leon alleges Gaulden possessed a firearm when he was in Miami on May 12. There was a deadly shootout that day involving his entourage. Gaulden's girlfriend was shot in the shoulder.

Authorities have said gunmen opened fire on Gaulden and several of his associates, and legally armed members of his entourage returned fire, killing a bystander. Miami-Dade police have said no members of Gaulden’s party will be charged because they fired in self-defense.

Gaulden has been in custody since May 17 when Jackson ordered a probation hold placed on him. The judge said then she strongly suspects that a man she saw May 12 in a social media video making violent threats was Gaulden. She had banned him from social media postings as part of his probation.

Jackson vowed to revoke Gaulden's probation and send him to prison if it is confirmed he is the person seen in the video.

Gaulden's attorney, James Manasseh, said Thursday he will vigorously fight the probation revocation efforts.

Jackson also had ordered Gaulden to have no contact with "Boomer," whose real name is Trulondrick Norman, but Leon says Gaulden has violated that special condition of his probation. The prosecutor did not specify how.

Norman, 21, of Baker, was arrested by Baton Rouge police earlier this month and accused of firing shots alongside Gaulden in the nonfatal 2016 drive-by shooting on Kentucky Street.

An arrest warrant alleges Norman and Gaulden were riding in a car with two other people when the group drove to a house on Kentucky on Nov. 2, 2016, to find out who was responsible for the earlier shooting death of Gaulden's cousin Keondrae Ricks. The warrant accuses Norman and Gaulden of firing at two people in the 2000 block of Kentucky. One person in their car was injured during the shooting but survived.

Norman's arrest came just days after police linked Deandre Fields, 24, of New Roads, another associate of Gaulden's, to the fatal 2017 shooting of fellow local rapper Gee Money. That killing came after Gee Money, whose real name is Garrett Burton, and Gaulden had declared each other rivals.

Gaulden’s agent, Desmond “Dump” Hardnett, was fatally shot in May 2018. That case hasn’t been solved.

In one of their previous probation revocation motions, prosecutors called Gaulden a "threat to society and the safety of others."

Jackson decided not to revoke Gaulden's probation after his February 2018 arrest in Florida on a fugitive warrant from Georgia on domestic violence-related kidnapping and assault charges. Prosecutors filed a second probation revocation motion after his arrest earlier this year in Georgia on disorderly conduct, drug and other charges in an incident involving the housekeeping staff at an Atlanta hotel. Manasseh said those charges have been dismissed.

Local authorities are working with investigators in Miami to determine whether the Mother's Day weekend gun violence in south Florida was the result of continuing feuds among rival rappers from Baton Rouge, and whether the May 12 shootout has connections to other gun violence in and around Miami that weekend.