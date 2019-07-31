Prosecutors have charged a 54-year-old Lake Charles man with manslaughter in the April 11 death of a Baton Rouge nurse whom he allegedly attacked in a hospital a week earlier.

Jessie Wayne Guillory, who was arrested and booked on manslaughter following the death of 56-year-old Lynne Truxillo, was formally charged Tuesday by the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office.

Dr. Beau Clark, the parish coroner, has ruled there was a direct connection between the blood clots that killed Truxillo and an altercation involving Guillory the week before at Baton Rouge General Medical Center. Clark ruled her death a homicide.

Guillory initially attacked another nurse on April 4 in the hospital's behavioral health unit at its Mid City campus, police said, and Truxillo stepped in to help her colleague. He then turned on her, grabbing her neck and striking her head on a desk. She injured her leg trying to escape.

Doctors later determined that Truxillo had torn her right ACL, which would require surgery, according to an arrest warrant. But she died April 11. She began having trouble breathing and went into cardiac arrest multiple times before doctors were ultimately unable to revive her.

Manslaughter is punishable by up to 40 years in prison. Guillory's case has been assigned to state District Judge Bonnie Jackson.