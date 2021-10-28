A New Orleans man who allegedly shot and killed a Prairieville woman during what police called a "verbal altercation" in Baton Rouge has been indicted.

An East Baton Rouge Parish jury charged Carlton Williams, 37, with manslaughter Wednesday in the June 26 killing of Candis Burton, 32.

Williams, of Curran Boulevard in New Orleans, is accused of shooting Burton in a parking lot at 3303 Lone Oak Drive in Baton Rouge, police have said.

A manslaughter conviction would carry up to 40 years in prison.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Tarvald Smith.