The Louisiana Supreme Court has indefinitely suspended a Baton Rouge lawyer and ex-state liquor lobbyist who pleaded guilty last year in federal court to forwarding videos of boys engaging in sexual acts with donkeys to others.

U.S. District Judge John deGravelles put Christopher Young on probation for two years in April and fined him $5,000.

The state Supreme Court on Friday suspended Young from practicing law on an interim basis and ordered that "necessary disciplinary proceedings be instituted."

Young, the brother of former Jefferson Parish President John Young, was initially indicted on felony counts of possession and distribution of child pornography but pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of transmitting obscene images to friends, family and clients in 2013 and 2015.

He testified previously in the case that he forwarded the videos as a "crude joke."