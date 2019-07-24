Three Ethel men were indicted on a second-degree murder charge Wednesday in the March death of a 73-year-old woman found bound with duct tape and shot in the head at her Zachary home.

Frances Jane Schultz died March 21. She was found by her husband of 54 years in the living room of their Brian Road residence after he returned from a funeral for an old friend.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury charged brothers Adrian "Rat" Curtis, 24, and Courtland "Marlow" Curtis, 25, and their friend Donevan "Nunnie" Brown, 22, with second-degree murder and aggravated burglary.

Brown also was indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shultz' husband had previously hired Adrian Curtis to help bale hay, authorities have said.

Art Schultz had a hay baling business on the couple's property and also kept horses, often hiring people to assist him, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said.

A second-degree murder conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Authorities say the Curtis brothers and Brown forced their way into the Schultz home, bound her arms and legs with duct tape, covered her eyes and mouth, ransacked the home and killed her.

The men took two guns and a solitaire diamond ring, arrest reports state. Gautreaux said other valuables were taken. Investigators believe Courtland Curtis used one of the stolen guns to shoot Schultz in the head multiple times, the sheriff said.

Investigators were also able to match DNA taken from the woman's fingernails with Adrian Curtis, according to arrest documents. There were many signs a struggle occurred among the woman and her assailants, the documents say.