Judge Beau Higginbotham's lawsuit against his 19th Judicial District Court colleagues and several former judges over how much seniority he has was thrown out Tuesday by a retired special judge who said the defendants are immune from being sued for their administrative actions.

Higginbotham's attorney and sister, Whitney Higginbotham Greene, objected to ad hoc Judge Emile St. Pierre's ruling from the bench, an indication that a state appeals court will be asked to review the decision.

Lawyers for six of Higginbotham's 19th JDC colleagues and one of his former colleagues had filed a motion last week raising the issue of judicial immunity.

"Judges are immune from suit except in very narrow circumstances, none of which are present in the instant action herein," the lawyers wrote.

A majority of the 19th JDC judges have refused to allow Higginbotham to move from the criminal bench to the civil bench, despite his contention that his overall seniority on the Baton Rouge state court gives him the right to make that move.

"This suit merely questions the propriety of the decision, not the authority of the judges to make the decision," attorneys for Judges Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts, Don and Ron Johnson, Tarvald Smith, Trudy White, Wilson Fields and former Judge Janice Clark wrote last week.

Greene's court-filed response to that argument was that judicial immunity is not absolute and does not exist "to allow judges to shirk responsibility for their actions."

Steve Irving, a lawyer for Foxworth-Roberts, argued at a hearing Tuesday that the 14 judges and three former judges sued by Higginbotham last summer were sued for actions they took in their official capacities as judges, and so they are immune from being sued.

Greene countered that the judges' actions should not be allowed to interfere with Higginbotham's "rightful place on the civil bench."

St. Pierre noted that a majority of Higginbotham's colleagues decided administratively to award Clark's former civil seat to someone other than Higginbotham.

"I don't think that's enough to pierce judicial immunity," said St. Pierre, who was appointed by the Louisiana Supreme Court to preside over the lawsuit.

Don Johnson declined comment as he left the courtroom, saying the case is now on appeal.

Irving said the judge had decided the case correctly. "I think he's clearly right," he said.

Higginbotham's lawsuit alleged that some of his colleagues ignored the 19th JDC's seniority rule and unlawfully passed him over for a seat on the court's civil bench. The judges maintain they did nothing wrong or unlawful.

Higginbotham was elected to the 19th JDC Division M seat in 2014, then to the Division C seat nearer to his home in 2019. Both seats are criminal divisions. When Clark retired at the end of 2020, Higginbotham claimed he was "next in line" based on seniority to move to the civil bench.

But a majority of Higginbotham's colleagues decided he lost his seniority on the court when he switched criminal divisions, and lost his right to lay claim to Clark's old civil seat. Higginbotham claims there was "no gap" in his service on the court and that he has a "rightful claim to the civil bench."

His lawsuit says that at a Dec. 9, 2020, meeting of the 19th JDC judges, he formally moved to be assigned to the civil bench, and Judge William Morvant seconded the motion, but it did not pass. Don Johnson then offered a motion to assign the civil spot to Ron Johnson, his twin brother, and the motion was approved.

Nine of Higginbotham's 19th JDC colleagues told Welborn's office in a Jan. 4, 2021, order to allot the civil cases that formerly would have gone to Clark to Ron Johnson, who was elected in 2019. A week later, a second order from 10 of the court's 15 judges informed the clerk's office that Ron Johnson and fellow 19th JDC Judge Kelly Balfour would evenly share those civil cases while also splitting a criminal docket.

Higginbotham is the son of former state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham and ex-19th JDC Judge Leo Higginbotham.

Higginbotham initially sued only Welborn in December 2020 but was told by St. Pierre that he also needed to add his 19th JDC colleagues as defendants because they are indispensable parties to the case. St. Pierre later dropped Welborn as a defendant.