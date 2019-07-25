A 33-year-old Livingston Parish man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun charges, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin announced Thursday.
Jimmy E. Lindsey, of Springfield, was on probation for felony drug distribution charges in Livingston last July when sheriff's detectives stopped his black BMW and found him in possession of a loaded .380-caliber pistol, marijuana, and methamphetamine and oxycodone pills, Fremin said.
Lindsey pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession with intent to distribute all three drugs, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
"Defendants like this who brazenly continue to commit crimes in violation of felony probation will be held accountable on our watch," Fremin stated.
U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson did not set a sentencing date.